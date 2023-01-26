2023 VRE Operations Board Leaders Take the Helm

Members of the 2023 Virginia Railway Express (VRE) Operations Board Executive Committee were installed Friday in a brief ceremony during which outgoing Chair Margaret Franklin of the Prince William County Board of Supervisors passed the gavel to James Walkinshaw of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors. Walkinshaw was the VRE board’s vice chair in 2022.

“I’m excited and honored to serve as chair this year,” said Walkinshaw. “VRE is fortunate to have an Operations Board dedicated to the system’s success, talented staff committed to our mission, and loyal riders who recognize the value of the safe, convenient, and reliable service we offer. 2023 will be a pivotal year as riders continue returning to the system and we undertake the critical task of updating our long-term vision through our System Plan 2050 process.”

Members new to the Executive Committee are Vice Chair Meg Bohmke of the Stafford County Board of Supervisors and Secretary Ralph Smith of the Manassas City Council. Incoming Treasurer Sarah Bagley of the Alexandria City Council served as board secretary in 2022.

“I am proud of the Operations Board’s accomplishments in 2022 and know the new Executive Committee will build on them,” said Franklin. “From providing $119.2 million through a bond sale to support Transforming Rail in Virginia, to doubling ridership over 2021 levels, to cutting the ribbon on improvements at our Rolling Road station, these accomplishments made VRE’s 30th anniversary year of even greater significance.”

The nation’s 13th largest commuter rail service, VRE connects Central and Northern Virginia with the District of Columbia. VRE is recognized for its provision of safe, reliable, convenient, and comfortable transportation.

Additional information is available at www.vre.org