News Details of new Dale City gas pipeline discussed By Potomac Local News Published January 25, 2023 at 10:00AM | Updated February 14, 2023 at 1:55PM The red line shows the path of where an 8-inch gas pipeline will travel, from the Prince William County Landfill, through a overhead power line easement, to the county government center. The blue line shows an alternative path for the pipeline using Hoadly Road. This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Potomac Local News View all posts #Dale City #Dale City gas pipeline #Locals Only #News #Prince William Board of County Supervisors