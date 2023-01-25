News

Details of new Dale City gas pipeline discussed

By Potomac Local News
The red line shows the path of where an 8-inch gas pipeline will travel, from the Prince William County Landfill, through a overhead power line easement, to the county government center. The blue line shows an alternative path for the pipeline using Hoadly Road.

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