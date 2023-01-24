Stafford High School Assistant Principal Benjamin Diggs top in state

Stafford High School Assistant Principal Benjamin Diggs has been named the 2023 Outstanding Secondary School Assistant Principal of Virginia by a panel of school leaders representing the Principal Awards Committee of the Virginia Association of Secondary School Principals (VASSP).

“Mr. Diggs embodies the spirit of our learning community,” said Stafford Schools Superintendent Dr. Thomas W. Taylor. “He is an exceptional leader, strong administrator, and sincere role model for students and staff. In addition to supporting others, he continually seeks personal growth opportunities in our school system. We are proud of him, and congratulate him on this truly worthy designation.”

Diggs is regularly seen in the halls and classrooms, spreading positivity and enhancing school climate. His interactions with staff, students, and families are purpose-driven, aimed at ensuring meaningful post-secondary outcomes for every student so that they are prepared for life after graduation. His work ethic and boundless energy come from his belief that “whatever it takes…you do the hard work.”

“VASSP seeks to recognize exemplary performance among middle and high school assistant principals in the Commonwealth, said VASSP Executive Director Dr. Randy Barrack. “It is exciting when we can identify and showcase administrators like Ben Diggs in school administration.”

Diggs’ enthusiasm, professionalism, and reliability extend far beyond Stafford High School. When needed, he buckles himself into the driver’s seat of a school bus, volunteering to drive for field trips that provide experiential learning. Additionally, he volunteered to drive an elementary school bus route taking 66 elementary students home when their driver became ill.

“My students are my life. This honor is truly a reflection of the hard work they put in every single day,” said Diggs. “I am also proud to be surrounded and supported by other incredible leaders who share the same goals – to make life better for our students.”

Diggs has served as assistant principal of Stafford High School since 2020. Before becoming assistant principal, Diggs was an Instructional Technology Resource Teacher and department chair at North Stafford High School.

He will be honored for his accomplishments at the June 2023 Virginia Middle and High School Principals Conference & Exposition and recognized nationally at the 2023 National Principals Conference this July.