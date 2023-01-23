Expect delays on Route 17 in Stafford next 2 weeks

Southbound Route 17 Business (Warrenton Road) in Stafford County will be reduced to a single travel lane between Heartfields Lane and Washington Street for a road maintenance project.

Work will occur during daytime hours for about two weeks, starting Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Travelers can expect brief delays between 7:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. daily. Weather permitting, once crews mobilize Tuesday, work is expected to occur every day until complete, including weekends.

Crews have detected a void underneath the pavement near a previously deteriorated drainage pipe, which has already been replaced. VDOT and contractor crews will drill holes in the asphalt and fill them with grout, which will harden and fill the void.

Motorists can find real-time information on lane closures, work zones, traffic, and other incidents on 511Virginia.