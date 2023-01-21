Construction hotspots on Interstate 95 this week

I-95 Southbound

Exit 143 (Garrisonville Road) to Exit 140 (Courthouse Road)

Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m. and Thursday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m. Single lane closure are scheduled at mile markers 143-141 for the Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension project.

Exit 140 (Courthouse Road) to Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway)

Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 10 a.m. Single lane closure for the Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension project.

Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) to Exit 133 (Route 17)

Monday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Lane closures are scheduled at mile markers 135-136 for the Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension project.

9 p.m. – Single lane closure

10 p.m. – Double lane closure

Midnight – 3 a.m. Full traffic stops for up to 30-minute intervals

4:30 a.m. – Two lanes open, single lane closure

10 a.m. – All lanes open except on Friday when all lanes open at 6 a.m.

Friday – Saturday, 10 p.m. – 7 a.m. Single lane closure in the same area.

Exit 133 (Route 17)

Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m. and Thursday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m. Single lane closure are scheduled at mile markers 134-132 for Improve 95 construction.

Exit 104 (Carmel Church)

Wednesday – Friday, 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Alternating, single lane closures for bridge inspection of the Route 207 overpass.

I-95 Northbound

Exit 104 (Carmel Church)

Wednesday – Friday, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Alternating, single lane closures for bridge inspection of the Route 207 overpass.

Exit 133 (Route 17) Off-Ramp Intermittent Closures

Wednesday – Friday, Midnight – 3 a.m. Crews will briefly close the off-ramp to Route 17 intermittently overnight. Ramp closure may last up to 15 minutes at a time to allow crews to maneuver heavy construction equipment in the work zone.

Stafford County

Route 3

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Lane closures and shoulder closures for utility work between Dairy Lane and Rumford Road.

Route 3

Monday and Wednesday, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single lane closures on Route 3 near the Blue and Gray Parkway for traffic signal work.

Route 17 Northbound

Sunday – Friday, 7 p.m. – 6 a.m. Alternating single lane closures with intermittent full traffic stops for demolition of the old I-95 northbound off-ramp bridge between Sanford Drive and Short Street for Improve 95 construction. Full stops will only occur between midnight and 3 a.m. Each stop may last up to a maximum of 30 minutes.

Route 17 Southbound

Sunday – Friday, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m. Alternating single lane closures with intermittent full traffic stops for demolition of the old I-95 northbound off-ramp bridge between Sanford Drive and Short Street for Improve 95 construction. Full stops will only occur between midnight and 3 a.m. Each stop may last up to a maximum of 30 minutes.

Route 17 Business (Warrenton Road) Southbound

Starting Tuesday, Jan. 24, 7:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. Southbound Route 17 Business (Warrenton Road) in Stafford County will be reduced to a single travel lane between

Heartfields Lane and Washington Street for a road maintenance project. Work is

expected to occur every day until complete, including weekends for about two

weeks.

Route 614 (Spotted Tavern Road)

Monday, 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. Guardrail repair. Flaggers will alternate one-way traffic through the work zone on Spotted Tavern Road near Alcotti Run.

All work is scheduled, weather permitting.