Cops suspect body found in Md. belongs to missing Woodbridge man

On Thursday, January 19, 2023, police found the body of 20-year Jose Abelino Guerrero, which had been dumped in Prince Georges County, Md.

The victim was stabbed to death following a drug transaction in Woodbridge, police said.

Guerrero left his home on Lost Canyon Court near Woodbridge at 8 p.m. December 21, 2o23.

Two days later, on Dec. 23, 2022, the victim’s vehicle was located unoccupied in the area of Bel Air and Jeffries roads in Woodbridge, where evidence of a struggle and blood was found. At that time, police upgraded Guerrero’s missing status to endangered and asked for the public’s help to find him.

Margaret Franklin, representing the Woodbridge District on the Prince William Board of County Supervisors, attended a candlelight vigil for the victim, calling for “no stone is left unturned, and the family receives open communication.”

Over the following weeks, multiple searches were conducted, and leads were developed. Detectives identified two persons of interest in connection to the victim’s disappearance.

A search warrant was obtained and executed at a residence in the 14100 block of Matthews Drive in Woodbridge, where the suspects were located and detained. The investigation revealed the victim and suspects arranged to conduct a narcotics transaction on December 21, 2022.

During the transaction, an altercation occurred, and the victim was stabbed multiple times and presumably died from his injuries. The suspects then drove the victim’s body to Prince George’s County.

The victim’s vehicle was left in the Woodbridge area, where it was later located by family members and law enforcement.

On Jan. 19, 2023, Prince William County detectives coordinated with Maryland authorities, where a body was subsequently located and recovered. The body has since been transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Maryland for an autopsy and confirmation of the victim’s identity.

Olvin Daniel Argueta Ramirez, 19, of 14106 Matthews Dr in Woodbridge, is charged with murder and stabbing in the commission of a felony. A 17-year-old male juvenile was arrested in connection to the victim’s death. He was held without bond.

The investigation further confirmed the victim was killed in 2022, which would be the 20th homicide for that year.