Registration opens for 11th Annual Marine Corps 17.75K

Registration is underway for the 11th Marine Corps 17.75K.

The 11.03-mile event begins at 7 a.m. Saturday, March 25, 2023, along Route 234 near Dumfries.

All those who show up to race at the event in Prince William County will receive a guaranteed entry or ‘Access Granted’ to the 48th Marine Corps Marathon (MCM) in October.

This unique distance, which commemorates the year that the Marine Corps was founded, is now part of the Marine Corps Marathon Organization’s (MCMO) Semper Fidelis Challenge and Distinguished Participant program in 2023.

The Semper Fidelis Challenge celebrates the achievement of runners who complete the Marine Corps 17.75K in March, the Marine Corps Historic Half in May and the 48th Marine Corps Marathon in October. This motivating challenge will award finishers with a special medal as well as qualify their aggregate time for a possible award at the end of the year.

The 2023 Distinguished Participant program now encompasses the full line up of MCMO events by celebrating the accomplishment of our dedicated runners who have completed an event from each weekend:

Marine Corps 17.75K on March 25

Marine Corps Historic Half Events (half marathon, Semper 5ive and Devil Dog Double) on May 21

Quantico 12K on August 26

48th MCM Weekend (MCM, MCM10K and MCM50K) on October 29

Turkey Trot 10K and Mile on November 18

Registration for this sought-after event is $65 for runners ages 14 and above. Participants will receive a standout finisher’s medal, specially designed technical shirt, bib and ‘Access Granted’ to the 48th MCM. To receive ‘Access Granted,’ runners must be 14 and older on MCM event day of October 29, 2023.

Runners who are unable to run with the Marines at the live event can still complete the distance virtually between March 11-26, 2023.