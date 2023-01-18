Overnight ramp closure at I-95 and Route 17



The Interstate 95 northbound temporary off-ramp to exit 133 (Route 17) to Falmouth and Warrenton in Stafford County will close overnight for repair after a vehicle fire heavily damaged the pavement.

Early Wednesday, Jan. 18, and Thursday, Jan. 19, the off-ramp will close to traffic between midnight and 3 a.m.

During this time, northbound travelers seeking Route 17 northbound or Route 17 Business will be detoured to continue traveling to exit 136 (Centreport Parkway). Drivers are encouraged to use the most convenient alternate route depending on their destination.

In December 2022, crews with the I-95 Northbound Rappahannock River Crossing project met a major milestone by opening a new northbound I-95 bridge.

Currently, three lanes of I-95 northbound are crossing the Rappahannock River between the City of Fredericksburg and Stafford County on the new bridge. The original northbound bridge is closed for a maintenance project.

Northbound I-95 traffic will remain in this long-term traffic pattern until spring 2024, when the $132 million project is expected to be complete.

Construction will continue over the next 18 months to finish the three additional travel lanes on the busiest segment of I-95 in the Fredericksburg area, which carries around 150,000 vehicles a day.

For additional information on this project and others on I-95 in the Fredericksburg area, please visit improve95.org.