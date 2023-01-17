Published January 17, 2023 at 6:06PM | Updated January 19, 2023 at 2:21PM

STCM Jack Lee Green, USN, Commander Master Chief, 86, of Caret, Virginia, passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023.

He was preceded in death by his father, John Greene. Mother, Clarissa Greene; daughter, Patricia Ann Green; and his brother, Robert Richard Greene.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia Lucille Green; his daughter, Carol Sutton (William Bobbitt); five grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A private interment will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

Faulkner Funeral Homes, Marks-Bristow Chapel, Tappahannock, Virginia, is assisting the family with arrangements.