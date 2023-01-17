Fireworks, time capsule, birthday party planned as Manassas turns 150

Manassas turns 150 this year.

To celebrate, the city has planned a yearlong string of events and festivities, including a 150th birthday party, a historic walking tour, burying a time capsule, and workshops and speaker events.

Most notably, the birthday celebration will include a firework show on April 1, 2023, at Dean Park. The Boys and Girls Club at Dean Park will be reserved to support the event, and city staff will help with the festivities.

Other anniversary initiatives include “Telling Your Story,” a chance for Manassas residents to either submit a written or recorded recall of their favorite memories of Manassas. The city will produce a video to capture the stories.

The 150th-anniversary time capsule buried later this year is collecting submissions until March 1. Those selected can place their items in the capsule during the 150th birthday party.

You can submit your item for consideration on the city website. The contest is limited to Manassas residents and is open to all ages. The city suggests the items be small, around the size of a golf ball or a flat sheet of paper/ photograph.