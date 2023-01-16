Utility agencies offer $21,000 in scholarships

Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative and the Virginia, Maryland & Delaware Association of Electric Cooperatives offer college, vocational, and trade school scholarships to public, private, and home-schooled high school seniors whose families receive electricity from electric cooperatives. Students may apply to both scholarship programs.

NOVEC and VMDAEC will send scholarship funds directly to recipients’ chosen educational institutions for help with tuition, room and board, student fees, or book purchasing.

NOVEC Scholarship Program

The NOVEC Scholarship Program will award 14 $1,500 college scholarships to qualified graduating high school students in NOVEC’s service territory in Fairfax, Fauquier, Loudoun, Prince William and Stafford counties, and the City of Manassas Park.

The overall outstanding student will receive the $1,500 J. Manley Garber Scholarship — named for the late Co-op board chairman — for a total of $3,000 in college assistance.

NOVEC will also award a scholarship to a student who will attend a historically Black college or university and one for a student who will attend a vocational or trade school.

Selection committees will choose students based on scholastic achievement, community service, work experience, and leadership skills.

Students can learn more and apply for NOVEC’s scholarships online at novec.com/community/scholarships.

Applications are due on Monday, March 13, 2023.

NOVEC, headquartered in Manassas, is a not-for-profit corporation that provides electricity to more than 178,000 metered customers in Fairfax, Fauquier, Loudoun, Prince William, Stafford, and Clarke counties, Manassas Park, and Clifton.

VMDAEC Scholarships

The VMDAEC Education Scholarship Foundation will award $1,000 scholarships to high school and home-schooled seniors whose parents or guardians are members of NOVEC or one of 14 other electric cooperatives in Virginia, Delaware, and Maryland. The foundation will select recipients based on financial needs, academic achievement, and personal statements.

Applicants must be entering college or a technical/trade school in fall 2023. More information about the application and guidelines is available at vmdaec.com/scholarship.

VMDAEC applications open on Monday, Jan. 30, and are due on Monday, April 3, 2023.

VMDAEC, headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia, provides training, communications, legislative and other services to 15 electric cooperatives in Virginia, Maryland, and Delaware.