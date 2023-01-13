Stafford County School Board appoints first student representative

A student representative sits on the Stafford County School Board for the first time.

During the school board meeting on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, the School Board voted unanimously to appoint its first-ever Student Representatives to the Stafford County School Board. Katherine Buckman, a junior at Mountain View High School, will serve as the primary student representative. In contrast, Miss Maraki Solomon, a Brooke Point High School junior, will serve as the alternate student representative. Both students will serve one-year terms.

“This is an extraordinary opportunity, and I am proud to represent my fellow students,” said Buckman. “I look forward to working with Maraki to bring the student perspective to light and to effect positive change in our schools.”

Also, the school Board unanimously elected its new chair and vice-chair during January 10, 2023, annual organizational school board meeting. The 2023 school board chair is Susan Randall, and Patricia Healy will serve in the vice-chair position.

Randall has served as the George Washington District Representative on the Stafford County School Board for 3 years. She serves on the board’s Career and Technical Education Advisory Committees as well as the liaison to the Stafford County Parks and Recreation Commission.

Randall graduated from North Stafford High School. She attended Old Dominion University and earned baccalaureate degrees in biology and secondary education. She returned to the classroom to teach biology, marine biology, and environmental science for seven years.

“I am honored to serve as the chair of the school board. We have truly grown as a team over the last year, and I look forward to the work we will accomplish in partnership with the Superintendent to Elevate Stafford,” said Randall.

The 2023 Stafford County School Board representatives are as follows:

Sarah Chase – Falmouth District

Alyssa Halstead – Hartwood District

Patricia Healy – Rock Hill District

Maya Guy – Aquia District

Susan Randall – George Washington District

Maureen Siegmund – Garrisonville District

Elizabeth Warner – Griffis-Widewater District

The Stafford County School Board welcomes comments from parents, students, and residents.

The community is encouraged to provide comments during regular school board meetings or through the digital citizen comment form each month. School board meetings are held in the school board chambers, located at 31 Stafford Avenue in Stafford.