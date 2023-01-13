Maintenance crews cut down Stafford roadside Christmas tree

A roadside pine tree near the Stafford Regional Airport had been an unofficial roadside Christmastime staple.

For more than five years, residents adorned the tree with decorations each holiday season. However, that tradition ended shortly after Christmas 2022 when the Virginia Department of Transportation cut down the tree at Centreport Parkway and Mountain View Road.

VDOT spokeswoman Kelly Hannon explained what happened:

On Thursday, Jan. 5, a small evergreen tree growing into the guardrail on Route 8900 (Centreport Parkway) in Stafford County was cut down by VDOT crews. Crews had observed the tree on routine maintenance trips in the area, and noted the need to remove it. A maintenance crew that was out working in the area on Thursday cut the tree down at the end of the day.

The truck bed was at capacity holding debris collected earlier in the day, so crews had to return this morning, on Monday, Jan. 9, to collect the tree debris from the roadside.

The tree was located within the state right of way and behind the guardrail in a zone that deflects when impacted. Trees and other objects located in this deflection zone can affect the ability of the guardrail to perform as tested and save lives and are regularly removed as a part of ongoing maintenance activities.

Considering that this tree had been embraced by the community and decorated seasonally at the year-end holidays, we regret that VDOT did not provide advance notice of the tree’s removal to area elected officials and residents. While the removal needed to occur for safety, it should have been scheduled in advance, with sensitivity for its place in recent celebrations, and the debris should have been removed from the roadside at the time it was cut down.