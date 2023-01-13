I-95 crash in Stafford County snarls traffic 5 miles

A crash on Interstate 95 north in Stafford County created five miles of delays.

The crash occurred about 10:45 a.m. in Stafford County, at milepost 134, north of exit 133 (Falmouth/Warrenton), for a multi-vehicle crash involving a large truck.

Drivers south of the crash site are sitting in about five miles of congestion as of 11:50 a.m. We’ll post more about this crash when we have it.

VDOT urged those not already on I-95 to use alternate routes to avoid delay. Consider exiting I-95 northbound at exit 104 (Carmel Church) in Caroline County and traveling on Route 207 eastbound to Route 301 northbound.

Meanwhile, fire crews were called for a second crash in Stafford County, this time on I-95 south, just north of Garrisonville Road. No one was injured. The crash snarled traffic on the highway in the area of Quantico Marine Corps Base.