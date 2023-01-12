Woodbridge bank robber sports yellow surgical mask, Jordans

Yesterday, Wednesday, January 11, at 2:09 p.m., officers responded to the Truist Bank located at 16541 River Ridge Boulevard, just off Route 1 in Woodbridge to investigate a robbery.

A masked man entered the bank and approached a teller, where he passed a note demanding money, implying he was armed with a firearm. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money and fled the bank.

Officers, a police K-9, and Fairfax County police helicopter searched the area for the suspect, who was not located. No injuries were reported. At no time during the encounter was a firearm displayed.