Woodbridge Dance Company gives supporter of the year award

Fresh off its Chirstmas show, “Clara’s Dream,” an adaptation of “The Nutcracker,” the Woodbridge Dance Company honored a long-time volunteer.

The performance was held December 4, 2022 at Gar-Field High School and included 57 youth performers, as well as participation from four staff members, Gar-Field High School’s Student theater techs and the support of the WDC Board Members.

In Clara’s Dream, we join the Stahlbuam family on Christmas Eve during their holiday party where Clara receives a Nutcracker as her most beloved gift. When Clara goes to sleep that evening, she is visited by dream fairies. The audience gets to follow her as the Nutcracker comes to life, battles the evil Mouse King, and escorts her to a world of dancing sweets.

During the show, the Woodbridge Dance Company Board of Directors handed out the 2022 Supporter or the Arts award, an award given to an individual who has shown not only support to the dance troop, but also to the arts community as a whole.

The award was given to Debby Gilliam, who began as a parent of a WDC dancer in 2007, and over the years has been a volunteer, board member, board chair, and is now a lifelong supporter of WDC.

She continues to attend performances and advocates for arts awareness and support on a local level, supporting dancers as they train and grow into professional dancers.

In other news, a recent addition to the WDC team includes Margaux Lieser, a dance choreographer who received training in Chicago at the Joel Hall Dance Center, Visceral Dance Center and Whitney young Magnet High school in jazz, contemporary, modern, ballet and hip-hop. Margaux will create for a new work, “Intrusions”, with members of the WDC Youth Performance Group with the goal is to fuse together the styles she has learned over the years in her choreography, which has a strong emphasis on rhythm and musicality.

Woodbridge Dance Company’s mission is to give young dancers the experience to perform and give talented choreographers the means to create artistically.