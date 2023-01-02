Parents welcome New Years’ babies at area hospitals

Farida Badakhsk and Safiullah Safa welcomed their baby girl, Artina Noora Safa, at Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center in Woodbridge Allison and Jared holding baby Nevelyn Noelle at Stafford Hospital Daniela and Axcel holding baby Violet Daniela at Mary Washington Hospital

Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center

The first baby born at Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center in Woodbridge was to Farida Badakhsk and Safiullah Safa of Alexandria.

The couple welcomed a baby girl Artina Noora Safa at 4:02 a.m. January 1, 2023. She weighed seven pounds, 10 ounces.

UVA Prince William Medical Center

UVA Prince William Medical Center announced the first baby born at the Hylton Family Women’s and Children’s Center in 2023.

Hazel Frances Alley was born to Robert and Chelsea Alley at 1:09 PM, January 1, 2023. Hazel was delivered by Dr. Josephs and weighed six pounds and 15 ounces, and measured 19.29 centimeters long.

Hazel will join their sibling Benjamin and reside in Centerville.

Stafford Hospital

Stafford Hospital welcomed the first baby of the new year born in the Fredericksburg region.

Baby girl Nevelyn Noelle was born at 1:38 a.m. to Allison and Jared of Dumfries, weighing six pounds 15 ounces.

Mary Washington Hospital

Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg welcomed its first baby at 6:36 p.m. Baby Violet Daniela was born to Daniela and Axcel of Fredericksburg, weighing five pounds three ounces. A New Year’s surprise, Violet was born an entire month early.