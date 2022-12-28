Firefighter falls through floor of burning home

Fire and rescue crews were called to a house fire at 11:50 a.m. Tuesday, December 27, 2022.

The fire broke out in the 15000 block of Edgewood Drive in Montclair. Crews arrived with smoke showing from a single-family dwelling.

As fire crews worked to douse the blaze, one firefighter fell into the basement through a weak first floor. After he fell, the firefighter was able to get out of the burning home and suffered injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.

No other injuries were reported.

No one was home at the time the house caught fire. The structure sustained extensive damage.

The Building Official declared the home unsafe to occupy. The Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire was caused by faulty electrical wiring in the basement.