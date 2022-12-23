Lake Ridge Lights Contest winners announced

On Monday, December 19, 2023, the annual Lake Ridge Lights Contest winners were announced on Facebook and Instagram.

Every year, the Lake Ridge Parks and Recreation Association accepts nominations through the beginning of December for the best-decorated house in the area.

The LRPRA posts the entries on its social media pages, where they can be liked and voted on, to decide a winner.

“Thank you to all who participated and helped spread holiday cheer throughout the community,” said Laura Krauss, with the LRPRA.



The winners are 12480 Rolor Court in the first place, 2505 Deepford Drive in the second, 3865 Marquis Place in the third, and 11817 Antietam Road in the fourth place.