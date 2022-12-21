Fredericksburg Square grand opening featuring Hot Chikn Kitchn, Water’s End Brewery

Fredericksburg Square, featuring Hot Chikn Kitchn and Water’s End Brewery, will host its Grand Opening on Saturday, December 31 from noon until 7 p.m.

In Downtown Fredericksburg at 525 Caroline Street, Fredericksburg Square is a 19,000-square-foot event center, originally constructed as a townhome in 1854.

The new ownership team, led by Mike Sarago of Hot Chikn Kitchn, has been operating portions of the building under limited hours since July 2022.

The grand opening will kick off full operating hours and celebrate the partnership of two Virginia-grown brands: Hot Chikn Kitchn and Water’s End Brewery, whose vision is to offer a friendly, casual, fresh beer and food experience in a grand old building.

Special offerings for the day include tours of Fredericksburg Square, $5 “Chikn” sandwiches, a special beer release from Water’s End Brewery, raffles, and a glass growler giveaway with every purchase of a 64oz fill. The building will close at 7 p.m. for two hours, then re-open at 9 p.m. for a ticketed New Year’s Eve Celebration.

The full operating hours for Fredericksburg Square beginning in 2023 are Monday and Tuesday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. until 10 p.m., and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

WatersEnd Brewery opened its first location in Lake Ridge in 2015. Hot Chikn Kitchen opened at the Potomac Festival shopping center, across from Potomac Mills mall in 2020.