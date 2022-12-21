Dale City Knights of Columbus donate 350 teddy bears

For the 25th consecutive year, the Dale City Knights of Columbus have presented teddy bears — 350 of them — to the Prince William County Police Department.

The teddy bears are kept in police cars and given to children and others at accident scenes and other traumatic events.

“I am very proud of our Council for maintaining this tradition,” said Grand Knight Kevin Dunlop. “This is one of our favorite annual efforts and makes our Christmas Season special. We are proud to support our police and to help them be seen positively, helping children in bad situations who are otherwise scared.”

Prince William County police officers who were on hand to receive the teddy bears related how they have been given to children involved in accidents, domestic violence, or other traumatic situations. The officers told of how a simple teddy bear can comfort a child in an upsetting situation.