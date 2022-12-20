Widewater Elementary students name ‘Gunther,’ U.S. Army’s newest horse

This morning, Tuesday, December 20, 2022, soldiers Derek Eich and Brock Emery of the U.S. Army Caisson Platoon presented students at Widewater Elementary School with a commemorative plaque after the kindergarten class won a naming contest for “Gunther,” one of the platoon’s new horses.

The two soldiers answered particular questions about Gunther, including “How soft is Gunther,” (He’s the softest horse ever) “How fast can Gunther run,” (about 35 mph) and “How many friends does Gunther have?” (About 48)

Students submitted six options – Gunther, Musket, Brain Pop, Marshmallow, Brown Sugar, and Hee Haw.

Gunther, a four-year-old Percheron Horse, stands 18.1 hands tall and hails from Lancaster, Penn. He will join the herd of 50 horses who render honors as part of the U.S. Army Caisson Platoon.

Widewater Elementary School sits at 101 Den Rich Road in Stafford County.