Manassas Park Christmas lights contest winners announced

Manassas Park announced the winners of its 2022 Lights Extravaganza contest, where residents were encouraged to decorate their houses for Christmas.
Here’s a complete list of winners and addresses. The city encourages families to hop in their cars and go check out the winners’ lights displays.
Congrats to the Winners of the 2022 Lights Extravaganza! Special Thanks to Troop 1372.
Best Citywide: 9222 Matthew Dr
Best Window: 171 Manassas Dr, 9016 Phita Ln
Best Overall: 9208 Fairway Ct, 110 Courtney Dr
Best Yard: 217 Cabbel Dr, 9331 Laurie Cthttps://t.co/Qk9p1cbLG0 pic.twitter.com/XsAeMlpY8o
— City of Manassas Park (@ManassasParkGov) December 19, 2022