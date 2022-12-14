Christmas at Maple Tree Farm! There’s so much to see and do! Friday – Sunday

We can help kickstart your Christmas spirit!
Join us at Maple Tree Farm for a holiday stroll around the farm taking in the 1/2 mile of twinkling lights and holiday music!
Included:
- Kids Holiday Craft Tent
- Puppet Shows
- Cow Train
- Campfires
- Musical Light Shows
- Sweet treats & Hot Drinks are available for purchase
Hours through December 31, 2022:
- Friday 6 pm to 9 pm
- Saturday & Sunday, 5 pm to 9 pm
- Last admission or before based on online tickets sales
Get your online timed tickets at mapletreefarmva.com!
- Adult – 14 to 99 – $15 per person + Fee
- Child – 3 to 13 – $15 per person + Fee
- Under 2 – Free
- Online ticket sales only