Published December 14, 2022 at 4:28PM | Updated December 14, 2022 at 5:03PM

Christmas at Maple Tree Farm! There’s so much to see and do! Friday – Sunday

We can help kickstart your Christmas spirit!

Join us at Maple Tree Farm for a holiday stroll around the farm taking in the 1/2 mile of twinkling lights and holiday music!

Included:

Kids Holiday Craft Tent

Puppet Shows

Cow Train

Campfires

Musical Light Shows

Sweet treats & Hot Drinks are available for purchase

Hours through December 31, 2022:

Friday 6 pm to 9 pm

Saturday & Sunday, 5 pm to 9 pm

Last admission or before based on online tickets sales

Get your online timed tickets at mapletreefarmva.com!