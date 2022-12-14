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Christmas at Maple Tree Farm! There’s so much to see and do! Friday – Sunday

By Sponsored Post

We can help kickstart your Christmas spirit!

Join us at Maple Tree Farm for a holiday stroll around the farm taking in the 1/2 mile of twinkling lights and holiday music!

Included:

  • Kids Holiday Craft Tent
  • Puppet Shows
  • Cow Train
  • Campfires
  • Musical Light Shows
  • Sweet treats & Hot Drinks are available for purchase

Hours through December 31, 2022:

  • Friday 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Saturday & Sunday, 5 pm to 9 pm
  • Last admission or before based on online tickets sales

Get your online timed tickets at mapletreefarmva.com!

  • Adult – 14 to 99 – $15 per person + Fee
  • Child – 3 to 13 – $15 per person + Fee
  • Under 2 – Free
  • Online ticket sales only

 

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