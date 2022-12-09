Second Pitkin’s hardware store burglar arrested

Commercial Burglary *FINAL ARREST – On December 8, the second suspect sought in connection to the burglary that was reported to have occurred at Pitkin’s Ace Hardware located at 4340 Dale Blvd. in Dale City on October 12, was arrested. The suspect, Michael Kirk SMITH Jr., was located and taken into custody in Charles County Maryland where he will remain until extradited to Virginia. A 55-year-old man was previously arrested on November 16 in connection to the burglary investigation.

Arrested on December 8: [No Photos Available]

Michael Kirk SMITH Jr., 52, of 9905 Smithview Pl in Lanham, MD

Charged with burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary, and larceny with intent to sell Court Date: Pending | Status: Awaiting Extradition

On November 9, while investigating the incident, detectives identified the two suspects who were observed on video surveillance removing property from the store. On November 16, one of the men, identified as Jeffrey Francis KRANZ. was arrested by Fairfax County police.

On October 12 at 2:37AM, officers responded to the Pitkin’s Ace Hardware located at 4340 Dale Blvd. in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate an alarm activation. Upon arriving at the business, officers observed damage to the metal grates and a lock on a side door. Once inside the business, officers located an additional damaged interior glass door. No property was reported missing from the store. A police K-9 searched for the suspect who was not located.

— Prince William police