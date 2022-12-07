Witness describes driver slamming into telephone pole

Hit-and-Run (City Property Damage)
On December 4, 2022 at 1:15 a.m., Manassas City Police responded to a collision near the intersection of Tudor Oaks Dr. and Signal Hill Rd., in the City of Manassas. Upon police arrival it was discovered that a vehicle struck a light pole and then fled the scene in an unknown direction. The suspect was described by a witness as a heavyset Hispanic Male wearing a white shirt and driving a silver compact sedan with front end damage and a flat tire. This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Manassas City Police at (703) 257-8000.
Larceny from Vehicle
On December 4, 2022 Manassas City Police responded to the 8500 block of Plantation Lane (Iglesia Bethel Church) for a larceny from a vehicle. The victim reported that between 8:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. on December 3, 2022 miscellaneous items including tools, U.S. currency and ID documents were stolen from his vehicle. It is not confirmed if vehicle was locked/unlocked at time of theft. Investigation ongoing.
–Manassas police