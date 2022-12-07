Witness describes driver slamming into telephone pole

On December 4, 2022 at 1:15 a.m., Manassas City Police responded to a collision near the intersection of Tudor Oaks Dr. and Signal Hill Rd., in the City of Manassas. Upon police arrival it was discovered that a vehicle struck a light pole and then fled the scene in an unknown direction. The suspect was described by a witness as a heavyset Hispanic Male wearing a white shirt and driving a silver compact sedan with front end damage and a flat tire. This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Manassas City Police at (703) 257-8000.