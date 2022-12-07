Update on $300M Route 28 bypass expected Tuesday, Dec 13

The Prince William County Department of Transportation will hold another virtual information session on the Route 28 Bypass Project. It’s the latest in a series of “Transportation Tuesday” sessions it has held periodically this year.

According to Prince William Board of County Supervisors Chait-At large Ann Wheeler, the meeting is Tuesday, December 13, at noon. On the Zoom call, the Prince William County Government, and the Virginia Department of Transportation “will review accomplishments in 2022 and 2023 planned activities. Questions will be captured to shape future communication and engagement.”

In Prince William County, crews are working to build a $300 million, four-lane bypass that will allow drivers to avoid using Route 28 through Manassas. The new road will extend Godwin Drive from Sudley Road at UVA Prince William Medical Center east to Route 28 at the Fairfax County line.

In Fairfax County, crews are working to widen Route 28 north of the Bull Run from four to six lanes.

More information on the session and how to attend is included in Wheeler’s Facebook post below: