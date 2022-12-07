More than $50,000 donated, 1,400 attend Stafford Christmas tree lighting

More than 1,400 people attended the second-annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony organized by the Stafford County Government.

The ceremony took place outside the county’s courthouse, at 1300 Courthouse Road, on Friday, December 2, 2022. The event also featured live performances, and a European-style Christmas market.

Area businesses, and the county’s Economic Development Authority donated more than $50,000 to support the event.

The Silver Companies — $17,500

Jarrell Properties, Inc. — $10,500

Atlantic Builders — $7,000

Lifecare Medical Transport — $5,000

Stafford County EDA — $5,000

The Hornung Family — $200

Premier Real Estate Brokers and Associate Rob Gollahon — $5,000

Here’s a link to more images from the tree-lighting celebration.