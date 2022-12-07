I-95 north off ramp at Route 17 near Fredericksburg closed tonight

The Interstate 95 northbound off-ramp to Route 17 (Falmouth/Warrenton) in Stafford County will close at 7 p.m. tonight, Dec. 7 and construction work will resume on I-95 northbound between exits 130 (Route 3) in the City of Fredericksburg and exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) in Stafford County.

With the off-ramp closure, northbound travelers seeking Route 17 will be detoured to use exit 136 (Centreport Parkway). Drivers should use the most convenient alternate route depending on their final destination.

Currently, three lanes of I-95 northbound are open over the Rappahannock River between Fredericksburg and Stafford. Two through lanes of traffic are crossing the new I-95 northbound bridge. A third lane crosses the original northbound Rappahannock River bridge, and allows motorists to access exit 133 (Falmouth/Warrenton), but also rejoins with the I-95 travel lanes north of exit 133.

At 7 p.m., the off-ramp to exit 133 and the third lane on the original northbound bridge will close. Two travel lanes on I-95 northbound will remain between exit 130 and exit 136 until 10 p.m.

All activities with mega work zone on I-95 northbound is expected to be complete by 4:30 a.m. tomorrow, Dec. 8.

I-95 northbound lane and exit ramp closures are scheduled at the following times:

Wednesday, Dec. 7

7 p.m. – Right lane closed north of exit 130 (Route 3) in Fredericksburg, near mile marker 131 and Fall Hill Avenue overpass. Exit 133 off-ramp closes. Traffic seeking to exit to Route 17 northbound to Warrenton or Route 17 Business to Falmouth should use exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) as alternate interchange.

10 p.m. – I-95 northbound will be reduced to one lane between exit 133 (Falmouth/Warrenton) and exit 136 (Centreport Parkway).

Click here to view an online map with ramp closure

Thursday, Dec. 8

4:30 a.m. – All northbound lanes open. Exit 133 off-ramp reopens. Northbound travelers seeking exit 133 will use temporary off-ramp beginning at mile marker 131, and will cross the original northbound Rappahannock River bridge.

Click here to view online graphic of temporary off-ramp.

By the end of the year, crews will eventually shift all I-95 northbound traffic to the new bridge and close the original structure to traffic.

Construction will continue over the next 18 months to finish the local travel lanes and to perform maintenance on the existing northbound Rappahannock River bridge while it is closed.

Earlier this week, a new interstate bridge opened as part of the I-95 Northbound Rappahannock River Crossing project. The $132 million project is adding three additional travel lanes and anticipated to be complete in spring 2024.

Within this same work zone, crews building the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension placed four bridge beams for a future flyover ramp north of exit 133. The 10-mile extension of the Express Lanes is expected to open to traffic in late 2023.