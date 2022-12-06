Virginia extends REAL ID deadline to May 7, 2025

Virginians interested in obtaining a REAL ID compliant driver’s license or identification card now have two additional years to apply before federal identification requirements change at America’s airports.

In a news release today, the federal government announced the extension of the enforcement deadline for REAL ID to May 7, 2025. The REAL ID enforcement deadline was May 3, 2023.

Nearly 2.8 million Virginians now have a REAL ID compliant driver’s license or identification card.

The new enforcement deadline means that, beginning May 7, 2025, Virginians who want to use their state-issued driver’s license or identification card to board a domestic flight will have to present a REAL ID compliant version of the credential, displaying a small star in the upper-right corner, when passing through Transportation Security Administration (TSA) screenings. Several other forms of ID, including a U.S. Passport, a Passport Card, and some military IDs, will also be accepted for federal identification.

“Although the deadline has been extended, we still encourage Virginians interested in REAL ID to apply sooner rather than later. If your driver’s license or ID expires before May 7, 2025, that’s a great time to upgrade,” said Acting DMV Commissioner Linda Ford. “Visit dmvNOW.com/REALID to prepare the documents you need for service, complete your application online and make an appointment to come see us at your convenience.”

In order to obtain a REAL ID, customers must visit DMV in person with certain documents which show proof of:

Identity and Legal Presence (e.g. unexpired U.S. passport, U.S. birth certificate or unexpired permanent resident card);

Social Security Number (e.g. Social Security card or W-2 form displaying full nine digits). Note: If you’ve lost your Social Security card but know the number, DMV may be able to verify the number electronically;

Residency – two proofs required and must display name and current Virginia residential street address (e.g. recent utility bills, mortgage statements, valid Virginia driver’s license); and

Any name changes (e.g. marriage certificates or divorce decrees). Note: If the name on your identity document is different from your legal name, you must show proof of your name change. Multiple documents may be necessary if your name has changed more than once.

There are a variety of acceptable documents; a complete list is available at dmvNOW.com/REALID. You may also use DMV’s interactive document guide.

REAL ID also impacts access to secure federal facilities and military bases. Because these facilities have the ability to set their own entry requirements, DMV advises Virginians to verify the identification needed for access prior to their visit.

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