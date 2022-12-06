Stafford high schools earn W!SE Financial Literacy Test awards

Brooke Point, Colonial Forge, and Mountain View High Schools have earned recognition as Working in Support of Education (W!se) Financial Literacy Blue Star Schools for the 2021-2022 school year for outstanding student performance on the W!se Financial Literacy Certification Test.

To receive this distinction, a school testing more than ten students must achieve an 80% passing rate on the W!se Financial Literacy Certification Test. Additionally, the school must have either a majority of students in a given grade level take the test, or have the students who took the test achieve a minimum average score of 85%.

“Our mission at Stafford County Public Schools is to inspire and empower every student so that they are prepared to excel,” said Stafford Schools Superintendent Dr. Thomas W. Taylor. “As young adults who will enter the workforce, education in financial literacy is an imperative component of that preparedness. We are proud of our teachers and applaud them for their dedication to preparing our students for life after high school.”

Administered as part of W!se’s Financial Literacy Certification program, this national standardized test is administered to students who complete a course or unit on personal finance. Students who pass the test become Certified Financially Literate™ and earn a W!se CFL™, demonstrating that they have developed sound financial knowledge and skills.

Eight Stafford Schools teachers are recognized as W!SE Financial Literacy Gold Star Teachers: Kitty Firestone, Trenna Mason, (Brooke Point HS) Amy Bailey, Adam Spinelli, Tiffani Vasquez, (Colonial Forge HS) Hank Biggs, Kelly Pollock, and Jessica Smigielski (Mountain View HS) received the Gold Star Award this year. To be considered for the Gold Star award, a teacher must achieve a 93% pass rate in at least one of their classes on either the Fall or Spring W!SE Financial Literacy Certification Test.