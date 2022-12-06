Manassas appoints Mills city fire chief

Manassas city has selected Edward R. Mills, III, to head Manassas City Fire and Rescue services.

Mills comes to the City with more than 30 years of experience in Fire & Rescue services with the District of Columbia. Mills has a large variety of experience, including emergency management, EMS, working with the Medical Director, counter-terrorism, and has been Assistant Fire Chief and acting Fire Chief. He has extensive volunteer hours around the area.

In the 1980’s, Mills volunteered with both the Manassas Volunteer Fire Company (MVFC) and the Greater Manassas Volunteer Rescue Squad (GMVRS). He says that Manassas has always had a special place in his heart. Mills has a Bachelor of Science Degree from the University of the District of Columbia.

He has attended many career development courses, including the National Fire Academy, the Center for Domestic Preparedness, the Emergency Management Institute, and the Department of Counter Terrorism Support with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Mills’ first day with the City of Manassas will be Jan. 3, 2023, but he will meet the City Council on Dec. 12, 2022.

Mills replaces William Garrett, who retired earlier this year. Garrett took the job in September 2020.

Mills inherits a department needing both a boost in staffing and morale.