Avoid I-95 in Fredericksburg: Work zone extended until 4:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 8.

Due to rain anticipated overnight, a work zone on Interstate 95 northbound in the Fredericksburg area has been extended to continue until 4:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 8.

Northbound travelers can continue to expect heavy traffic, especially at peak periods, between exit 130 (Route 3) in the City of Fredericksburg and exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) in Stafford.

Through travelers with destinations north of the Washington, D.C, area, are encouraged to detour at exit 104 (Carmel Church) in Caroline County, and travel Route 207 eastbound to Route 301 northbound to avoid delay.

Currently, three lanes of I-95 northbound are open over the Rappahannock River between Fredericksburg and Stafford. Two through lanes of traffic are crossing the new I-95 northbound bridge. A third lane crosses the original northbound Rappahannock River bridge, and allows motorists to access exit 133 (Falmouth/Warrenton), but also rejoins with the I-95 travel lanes north of exit 133.

Northbound I-95 traffic will remain in this temporary split configuration until 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7.

Click here to view an online graphic.

Under the revised scheduled, I-95 northbound lane and exit ramp closures are now scheduled at the following times:

Tuesday, Dec. 6

10 p.m. – Two northbound lanes closed between exit 133 (Falmouth/Warrenton) and exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) in Stafford.

Wednesday, Dec. 7

Midnight – Right lane closed north of exit 130 (Route 3) in Fredericksburg, near mile marker 131 and Fall Hill Avenue overpass. Exit 133 off-ramp closes. Traffic seeking to exit to Route 17 northbound to Warrenton or Route 17 Business to Falmouth should use exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) as alternate interchange.

4:30 a.m. – All northbound lanes open. Exit 133 off-ramp reopens.

7 p.m. – Single lane of I-95 northbound closed. Exit 133 off-ramp closes, with exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) as alternate interchange.

10 p.m. – Two northbound lanes closed between exit 133 (Falmouth/Warrenton) and exit 136 (Centreport Parkway).

Thursday, Dec. 8

4:30 a.m. – All northbound lanes open. Exit 133 off-ramp reopens.

This work zone is accomplishing construction milestones on two Interstate 95 projects in the Fredericksburg area.

A new interstate bridge opened today as part of the I-95 Northbound Rappahannock River Crossing project. The $132 million project is adding three additional travel lanes on the busiest segment of I-95 in the Fredericksburg area, which carries around 150,000 vehicles a day. The project is scheduled to be complete in spring 2024.

Within this same work zone, crews building the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension placed beams Monday night and Tuesday morning for a future flyover ramp north of exit 133, and crews will continue associated work this week.