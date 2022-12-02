About 600 area children still need gifts, says Untrim-A-Tree

Untrim-A-Tree continues to collect toys for children in need this holiday season.

About 600 children in Prince William County, Manassas, and Manassas Park still need a gift; according to Volunteer Prince William, the organization sponsors the gift collection.

The group will collect new-toy donations during the Greater Manassas Christmas Parade tomorrow, Saturday, December 3, 2022. The parade begins at 10 a.m. and runs from Mathis Avenue south to Center Street Downtown, ending at Harris Pavilion.

Donors may place the gifts on the parade float.