Spiker running for Pr. Wm. County School Board Coles seat; Makes ‘parents matter’ cornerstone of campaign

Stephen Spiker announced today that he is running for Prince William County School Board, representing the Coles District.

Spiker and his wife, Danielle, are the parents of three boys, ages 8, 6, and 3, including two who currently attend Signal Hill Elementary School. He is running to restore power to parents on the School Board and provide a quality education for all kids.

“Parents need to be involved in decisions about the education their kids receive. The role of the School Board is to represent the public, and parents in particular, but too many feel they don’t have a voice. I’m running to change that,” said Spiker in a statement. “We’ve seen in the past several years what happens when the School Board is controlled by special interests; we need to bring representation back to the people and restore power to parents.”

Stephen Spiker is seeking the Republican endorsement and anticipates that Governor Youngkin’s winning message in 2021 of parents’ rights will be a major factor in the 2023 election cycle. He has been endorsed by former Delegate Scott Lingamfelter, current School Board member Jen Wall, and several Prince William County Republican leaders.

By law, school board candidates run without party affiliation. However, political parties may endorse candidates.

Spiker says parents play a critical role in shaping their kids’ education, both at home and by being involved in the decision-making process in the school system. This can only happen when the School Board properly represents the public and parents and is responsive to parents’ needs, including by setting up channels more effective than public comments at School Board meetings.

Spiker serves as the Signal Hill Elementary representative to the Superintendent’s Advisory Council for Instruction (SACI) and is working on setting up a Principal’s Advisory Council (PAC) at Signal Hill. These Councils work with the administration and seek input from parents, including on the current Strategic Plan led by Prince William County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. LaTanya McDade. Beyond the specific goals for parental engagement in the plan, all of its overall goals require the input and involvement of parents.

Spiker lives in Prince William County, just outside Manassas. He and his wife moved to the area 10 years ago to start a family. More information about his campaign can be found at spikerforschoolboard.com.