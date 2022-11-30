I feel wonderful. I got my life back.

Becky, from Triangle, lost 162 pounds during her weight loss surgery journey with Sentara Weight Loss Surgery Center in Woodbridge.

At Sentara, our center is nationally accredited by the Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Accreditation and Quality Improvement Program (MBSAQIP). We partner with hundreds of patients just like Becky, offering a multi-disciplinary team including specialty-trained surgeons, dietitians, exercise and behavioral health specialists, and a bariatric nurse navigator to help walk you through the entire process. Our program also works closely with you and your insurance carrier to determine if you have coverage for bariatric surgery.

If you’re looking to lose excess weight, gain mobility, relieve joint pain, and in some cases improve or resolve other related health conditions associated with obesity such as diabetes, hypertension, sleep apnea and GERD, contact Sentara Weight Loss Surgery Center today for a FREE consultation or attend a FREE online seminar to learn more. Go to sentara.com/WeightLossSurgery or call 703-523-1188.