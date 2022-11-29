The series is hosted and executive produced by Dan Abrams, with retired Tulsa Police Department Sergeant Sean “Sticks” Larkin and Deputy Sheriff Curtis Wilson. Together, they provide minute-by-minute live analysis as the show documents for viewers in real time the everyday work of police officers on patrol from diverse departments across America.

“We are both honored and humbled to be able to show America how important humanizing the badge is by building stronger relationships between law enforcement and the communities we serve,” said Spotsylvania Sheriff Roger L. Harris.

The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office has 275 sworn law enforcement officers and numerous support, non-sworn positions. The agency responds to an average of 117,000 calls for service per year.

The Sheriff’s Office is of the largest growing law enforcement agencies in Virginia. The 414 square-mile county is split between a steady growing urban fixture and a rural country setting.

Lake Anna, one of the largest freshwater inland reservoirs, is shared with adjoining counties and proves to be a popular tourist attraction.

On Patrol: Live is produced by Half Moon Pictures for REELZ. Executive Producers are Dan Cesareo, John Zito, Lucilla D’Agostino, Paul Gordon, Joe Venafro, and Dan Abrams.