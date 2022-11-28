Pedestrian struck dies: Hoadly Road, Galveston Court near Harris Teeter

Updated 2:30 p.m. — An 82-year-old woman was struck and killed on Hoadly Road near Woodbridge.

At 4:38 a.m., police were called to the area of Hoadly Road near Ridgefield Village Dr in Manassas (20112) to investigate a pedestrian crash.

The investigation revealed the driver of a 2016 Volkswagen Beetle was traveling east on Hoadly Rd, prior to Ridgefield Village Drive, when the vehicle struck a pedestrian who was wearing dark clothing and walking in the roadway outside of a crosswalk.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene of the crash and was transported to an area hospital for precautionary reasons. Officers attempted CPR on the pedestrian until rescue personnel arrived at the location. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Neither speed nor impairment appears to be factored in the collision. Investigators with the Crash Investigation Unit are asking anyone who may have witnessed this crash to contact the police. The investigation continues.

The deceased pedestrian was identified as Alice L. Fouchea, 82.

The driver of the 2016 Volkswagen Beetle was identified as a 66-year-old man of Woodbridge

From police:

Since September, the Prince William County Police Department has investigated seven fatal crashes, six of which involved pedestrians wearing dark-colored clothing who were determined to have been walking or crossing within the roadway, outside of a crosswalk, and during dimly lit or dark hours of day. Pedestrian-related crashes can be prevented by planning time, knowing your route, obeying all posted signs and signals, dressing to be seen, limiting phone and other distractions, avoiding impairments, and crossing roadways only in a crosswalk or other designated area.

Today’s is the latest in a string of crashes involving pedestrians in Prince William County. On Friday, November 25, a Dumfries woman was struck and killed while walking on Prince William Parkway.

On November 23, a woman crossing Route 15 at Graduation Drive near Haymarket was stuck and flown to a local hospital for treatment.

A driver struck a pedestrian on Route 234 near Manassas the night before.