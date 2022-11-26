Dumfries woman killed while walking on Prince William Parkway

A Dumfries woman walking in the area of Prince William Parkway and Crooked Knoll Lane, about five miles south of Manassas, was struck and killed Friday, November 25, 2022.

The woman died at a hospital from her injuries. A van struck the woman at about 6 p.m. The driver remained on the scene of the crash.

It’s the latest in a string of pedestrian-involved crashes in Prince William County in recent days.

Here are the details:

Fatal Crash Investigation – On November 25 at 6:05PM, investigators with the Crash Investigation Unit responded to the area of the Prince William Pkwy near Crooked Knoll Way in Manassas (20112) to investigate a crash involving a pedestrian. The investigation revealed the driver of a 2005 Toyota Sienna was traveling westbound on the Prince William Parkway, prior to Crooked Knoll Way, when the vehicle struck a pedestrian who was wearing dark clothing and walking within the middle of the roadway. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene of the crash. The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital where she died as a result of her injuries sustained in the crash. Speed or impairment does not appear to be factors in the collision on the part of the driver. The investigation continues.

Identified:

The deceased pedestrian was identified as Sarah Jane WILLIAMS, 35, of Dumfries

The driver of the 2005 Toyota Sienna was identified as a 45-year-old man of Manassas Park



On Wednesday, November 23, 2022, a woman walking in the area of Route 15 and Graduation Drive was flown to a hospital after she was struck by a car. We reported the details we learned about the crash. When police release the details of the crash, and update us on the woman’s condition, we’ll post the updates here.

The night before, Tuesday, November 22, a car struck a pedestrian on Sudley Road near Manassas. Rescue crews flew the victim to a hospital and his condition is unknown.