Manassas Park extends Real Estate tax payment deadline

Manassas Park residents will have more time to pay their Real Estate tax bills.

The city took to social media to remind residents of an extension the Governing Body approved this past summer, delaying the tax due date until January 5, 2023.

City Manager Lazlo Palko said:

“The deadline was extended one month due to the move to the new City Hall which delayed the ability of the Commissioner of Revenue to focus on tax preparation during the move.”



The new city hall opened in July 2022.