News Tough sell: Manassas leaders bicker over Dean school replacement, new HQ proposal By Uriah Kiser Published November 22, 2022 at 3:40PM | Updated December 8, 2023 at 10:26AM Manassas City Councilman Mark Wolfe, and city school board members Jill Spall and Alex Iqbal at a joint meeting November 21, 2022. This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Uriah Kiser I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now! View all posts #Dean Elementary School Rebuild #Locals Only #Manassas City Council #Manassas City Public Schools #News