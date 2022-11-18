Suspect in Dumfries double slaying arrested at Dulles

Detectives have charged 24-year-old Desmond Malcolm Daniel, 24, of 2900 Shumard Oak Drive, #201, in Woodbridge, in connection to a double murder that occurred at a residence in the 17400 block of Isle Royale Terrace near Dumfries on Wednesday, November 16.

The suspect was subsequently located by Virginia State Police and Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority police in a parking lot at Dulles International Airport, where he was detained without incident.

Daniel is charged with two counts of 2nd-degree murder, two counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony, one count of shooting into an occupied dwelling, and one count of entering a place to commit murder. He is due on January 10, 2023, and was held without bond.

The victims, Alyssa Trynese Gainey, 22, of Woodbridge, and Javon Alberto Williams, 24, of Dumfries, are the 17th and 18th people to be shot and killed in Prince William County in 2022.