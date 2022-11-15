Manassas Christmas parade preps, toy donations underway for children in need

Greetings, Prince William – It’s all about A Kid And A Toy! You can help children in greater Prince William have a Merry Christmas through Volunteer Prince William’s Untrim a Tree program! Last year over 3,400 children had gifts on Christmas morning; you can bring huge smiles to their faces again this Christmas! It’s super easy: 1)Visit www.volunteerprincewilliam.org/donate/ to download and submit a donor form; 2) Shop for your child once you get their wish list; 3) Drop off your unwrapped gifts at our Untrim a Tree site in Manassas Park December 8-11. Senior baskets/gift bags are also needed to help homebound senior citizens have a Happy Holiday! Please email [email protected] to learn more.

Volunteer Prince William is also participating in the 76th Greater Manassas Christmas Parade on December 3! As we walk the parade route, we’ll accept donations of new, unwrapped toys for Untrim a Tree-it’s a fun way to enjoy parade and donate to make Christmas happen for a local child! Please email [email protected] for more information. Special thank you to our float sponsor Net Connect Inc.!

The hard-working friends at Boxes of Basics need volunteers age 18+ to help sort and organize clothing donations. Duties include packing Boxes of Basics for local children, selecting and wrapping outfits and more. You’ll get a warm feeling as you provide for children who otherwise may face this winter without warm clothing! Please call 571.338.3369 or email [email protected] for more information.

You can make a difference in the life of a child! Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) is seeking volunteers age 21+ who care about children growing up in a safe, permanent and loving home. The staff is holding a Virtual Information Session on Wednesday, November 16, 6pm-7pm. Learn how you can help protect abused and neglected children in your community by becoming a volunteer advocate. Please email [email protected] or call 703.330.8145 to receive the link to the meeting.

Help spread holiday cheer! CRi (Choice. Respect. independence.) needs holiday-minded volunteers spruce up the daily COVID routine of both residents and staff by decorating the exterior of a CRi home for Winter Solstice/Christmas. Decorations can be homemade or purchased, and as simple or as complex as you would like. Regardless of what you choose to do, you are making a world of difference for residents and staff. CRi has homes in Richmond, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, and Prince William Counties. For more information and to express interest, please email Janet at [email protected].

Three Weeks to Go! The 76th Annual Greater Manassas Christmas Parade happens December 3 at 10am, and volunteers age 18+ are still needed! Route Marshalls will stand along the parade route to ensure everyone’s safety; Staging Marshalls will help organize/line up parade participants. Breakfast provided! You’ll feel all kinds of holiday spirit as you support this “Hometown Christmas” event! Please visit https://bit.ly/3U7PZAS for specifics, email [email protected] for more information.

The wonderful staff at Historic Dumfries urgently needs a volunteer Arborist who can help remove a very old pine tree near the historic house. Someone knowledgeable about trees is needed to examine and help staff determine the best course for the safety of the house and wildlife in the area. If you work for a landscaping or tree removal business that’s willing to donate a few hours for this one-time need, please contact Lisa at [email protected] to learn more.

Remember the Fallen…Honor Those Who Serve…Teach Our Children the Value of Freedom. Northern Virginia Veterans Association is holding Wreaths Across America December 17 and 18 at Quantico National Cemetery in Triangle. Volunteers age 16+ are needed both days to help with operating the event (not wreath laying) from National Museum of the Marine Corps parking lot. Individuals and groups are welcome to lay wreaths on the gravesites. Please visit www.novavets.org, scroll down to Upcoming Events for more information. Please email [email protected] to learn more.

The SERVE Family Shelter needs volunteer groups of 5-7 people who can prepare a home-cooked meal for residents experiencing homelessness. They have a particular need for meals on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day – it’s a wonderful way to have a meaningful holiday, and is also a terrific opportunity for individuals, families or small groups! Volunteers provide, prepare and deliver nutritious meals for about 60 guests on weekends and holidays. Groups can either serve in-person or prepare and drop off the meal. Please visit www.nvfs.org/get-involved/volunteer/ to view available meals, contact Julie at [email protected] or call 571.748.2674 to learn more.

You can help feed food-insecure families! SERVE has an Urgent need for Food Recovery Drivers, age 21+ to support their food assistance program. Volunteers drive to area grocery stores/restaurants to pick up food donations and deliver back to the Hunger Resource Center in Manassas. Be prepared to lift boxes weighing up to 50 pounds. Training is provided along with an agency van. Teens can ride with drivers to help. Just one day a week can make a life-long impact on a family in need! Please email [email protected] for more information.

If you are looking for other opportunities, please don’t forget to call our wonderful team at Volunteer Prince William at 703.369.5292. You can also visit our website at volunteerprincewilliam.org. Thanks so much for all you do in our community.