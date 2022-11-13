Opinion: Manassas School Board incumbents had to defend their policies for the first time

By Mel Kent

Manassas

Friends and neighbors, I sent this message a bit ago to my email list and thought I’d share it with you.

Back in May, I did one of those things your much younger self would look at and say, “Are you crazy?” After witnessing firsthand during the pandemic how the decisions of local government impact our everyday lives – I decided to run for office in Manassas.

Because our daughter was so adversely affected by school closures and “remote learning,” running for school board seemed like the right thing to do. Of the three-sitting school board members up for re-election, only one had ever had to campaign for their seat and make their case to voters in Manassas. So, I got into the race to advance the idea that we needed to get Manassas City Public Schools refocused on the basics of public education.

Over the last six months or so, you’ve supported my campaign from afar or gotten to know me here in Manassas, and I want to thank you. It’s been an amazing experience to run for public office, learn about local government and participate in democracy.

In the end, we didn’t win the day. I am, however, hopeful that Manassas City Schools will be headed in a slightly better direction after this election. Here’s why.

The incumbents had to defend their records and their recent policy decisions for the first time with the public. I can confidently say that while most of my opponents in this election prevailed, support for their policies did not.

The 50% grading floor policy was shown to be unpopular and something the board will need to revisit. Standards in the city are low, and parents want the bar raised once again for their kid’s sake.

That’s why one of my slate mates, Sara Brescia, managed to win her contest and get onto the Manassas City School Board. Sara will do a great job and help push this school board to try out different ideas, advancing the mission of Manassas City Public Schools and becoming one of the brightest beacons of educational excellence in Northern Virginia.

To everyone who backed me, my campaign, and my family during this time….thank you. I didn’t know I could do this kind of thing. I thought it was impossible. Not only was it possible, but it was also a fun and enriching experience.

I’m better today for having done it. Manassas City Schools are better for having a competitive race with a real debate over the issues. I hope in future years and coming city elections. We’ll continue to have full ballots with plenty of candidates mixing it up and challenging one another’s ideas.

That’s how the best policies rise to the top and how we get the kind of government our kids deserve.

I love you, Manassas.

Mel Kent unsuccessfully ran for a seat on the Manassas City School Board in the November 8, 2022, General Election.

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