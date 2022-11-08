Occoquan announces holiday event lineup

The Town of Occoquan and Occoquan Business Partners announced the lineup for the annual HolidayFest in historic Occoquan, Virginia.

ANNUAL TOWN TREE LIGHTING & SHOP LATE NIGHT

Saturday, November 19, 6 PM

Historic District

Join us at 6:00 pm in front of Town Hall for our annual holiday tree lighting. Mayor Porta will officiate this time-honored tradition as Occoquan residents and visitors gather to kick off the holiday season. The New Dominion Choraliers will create a festive ambiance at the gathering. From 5 pm to 8 pm at River Mill Park, fire pits will be burning and ready for visitors to roast some marshmallows. S’more packets and hot cocoa will be available for purchase. Many businesses will be open until 8:00 pm or later this evening. Shuttle service available. From 4 pm to 8 pm, visitors may also enjoy an adult beverage as they walk about town.

SHOP, DINE, & WIN! CONTEST

November 19 – December 4

Historic District

Shop and dine at your favorite Occoquan businesses for a chance to win $1,600+ in Occoquan business gift cards! Occoquan merchants have unique offerings of home decor, clothing, gourmet food, fine art, beauty, chocolates, jewelry, stationery, and of course gifts for all ages.

SHOP SMALL WEEKEND

November 25 – 27

Historic District

Get a jump on (or finish up) your holiday shopping at the best small boutiques and retailers in the area! When you #shopsmall and #shoplocal, you’re supporting your neighborhood artists, shop keeps, restaurant owners and their hardworking staff. Businesses are busy curating unique holiday selections just for you!

HOLIDAY ARTISAN MARKET

Saturday, December 3, 11am – 5pm

Sunday, December 4, 11am – 4pm

River Mill Park

Our annual Holiday Artisan Market transforms River Mill Park into a magical holiday shopping experience! Join us on December 3 & 4 when artisans and makers will offer original, handmade work in a full range of media. From handmade bath and body

products, candles, gourmet food products and home décor to fine art and jewelry, you are sure to find the perfect gift for everyone on your holiday list-and maybe something for yourself too. Shuttle service into town available. Santa will be in the park from 11 to 1 each market day.

VISIT WITH SANTA

December 3 & 4

River Mill Park

Visit with Santa while you are in town! The big guy will arrive by boat at the town dock at Mamie Davis Park (202 Mill Street) on December 3 at 10:30am. Kids of all ages are then invited to escort Santa to River Mill Park. He will be ready to visit with families from 11am to 1:00pm both market days.

CONCERTS IN THE PARK

December 3 & 4

River Mill Park

Concerts are scheduled both days at the Holiday Artisan Market: Saturday brings Lake Ridge Chorale to River Mill Park and we’re pleased to host The Hot Lanes, a 16-piece big band on Sunday. Both concerts are at 2pm.

GINGERBREAD HOUSE CONTEST

December 3 & 4

River Mill Park

While here, don’t pass up the opportunity to vote for your favorite gingerbread creation in each of these categories:? Traditional Gingerbread, Authentic Reproduction, Gingerbread Creations (Youth). Winners will be announced December 4 at 3:30pm.

LETTERS TO SANTA

November 19 – December 4

Drop your letter to Santa in our special North Pole mailboxes at Town Hall (314 Mill Street) or Hitchcock Paper Co. (125 Mill Street). Free coloring and fill-in Santa letters with envelopes will be available to kids of all ages at Hitchcock Paper Co. If you include a return address, Santa will send a personalized letter back!

Looking to write Santa this year? Drop your letter to Santa in our special North Pole mailboxes at Town Hall (314 Mill St, Occoquan, VA) or Hitchcock Paper Co. (125 Mill St, Occoquan, VA). Santa will send a personalized letter back if you include a return address!

Nov. 19 -Dec. 4 pic.twitter.com/Nw7V8jEVvJ — Visit Occoquan (@VisitOccoquan) November 7, 2022

FREE SHUTTLE SERVICE

Free shuttle service into town from the commuter lot at 123 and Old Bridge Road will be available each weekend throughout the holiday season:

November 19, 12pm -9pm