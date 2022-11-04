Tourists spent $54 million in Manassas last year

Recently released data from the Virginia Tourism Corporation on the economic impact of visitors in Virginia reports a major increase in visitor spending in the City of Manassas. During 2021, visitor spending in the City reached $54 million, a 14.5% increase from pre-pandemic levels and up 36% year-over-year.

Tourism is a major contributor to the Manassas economy, supporting over 460 jobs with an annual payroll of $13.6 million while generating more than $2.4 million in local taxes in 2021.

Promoting a strong tourism economy is a key area of focus for the City, which recently led a number of strategic initiatives to enhance outdoor dining, achieve new legislation that allows open containers during events in Downtown Manassas, and launch a local gift card program to encourage local spending.