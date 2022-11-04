Stafford County seeks feedback on transportation survey

Stafford County continues to supplement the transportation work planned by the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT). While VDOT bears the responsibility for the majority of Virginia roads, Stafford has taken a bigger role in assisting with traffic problems in the county in recent years.

Stafford is beginning the process of creating its first Transportation Master Plan to guide future county transportation projects and investment decisions to improve county roads. Stafford seeks the community’s input to decide which projects to plan and build in the coming years and invites the public to take the transportation survey.

The survey is two-fold, with a traditional question and answer section and an innovative interactive mapping tool allowing respondents to plot the locations of areas they think need improvement.

Respondents can place markers representing different categories of issues on the map and add comments. Several categories of transportation concerns include congestion and delays, safety, pedestrian crossings, bicycle lanes, local transit, and accessibility.

The survey’s primary purpose is to identify any needs that have not been noted in previous efforts and to gather information about the public’s priorities related to transportation improvements. This study is headed by Stafford County, with both VDOT and the Fredericksburg Area Metropolitan Planning Commission serving as stakeholders. While Stafford continues work on the projects listed in the 2019 Transportation Bond Referendum, the Transportation Master Plan will identify new areas of improvement.

Survey input will directly influence the development of a project prioritization tool, which will determine the areas most need improvement. The Transportation Master Plan will be updated as needs and priorities change and projects are completed. The plan will be a living document that guides decisions on which projects the county invests in for the future.

Beginning in early 2023, periodic meetings on the transportation plan will be held, and the public will be encouraged to attend and voice their concerns. Community input is crucial to the success of these efforts.

More information and the survey are online.

The survey closes on November 20, 2022.