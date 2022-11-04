Tomorrow: Police offering free catalytic converter etching

The Prince William County Police Department is partnering with G&C Tire & Auto Service to provide a free catalytic converter etching for Prince William County residents.

Bring your privately-owned vehicles to the G&C Tire & Auto Service, 11707 Pump Station Way, near Manassas, on Saturday, November 5, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for free etching on your catalytic converter.

What You Will Need on November 5

Only a registered owner can authorize an etching, so you will need to bring a valid driver’s license and current vehicle registration.

Why It Matters

Catalytic converter thefts are on the rise across the region because the demand for, and cost of, the precious metals inside catalytic converters are at an all-time high, and recyclers and scrap yards pay several hundred dollars per converter. Cutting a catalytic converter from a vehicle takes just a few minutes using battery-operated reciprocating saws. These incidents tend to occur during the late night/early morning hours. Auto-body shops, commuter lots and apartment complexes are the main areas targeted.

Engraving or labeling your catalytic converter (using acid etching and high-temperature paint) may provide a visual deterrent to thieves and may help trace the converter back to the vehicle from which it was stolen. The Police Department encourages community members to etch or label catalytic converters – or attend events like the one on November 5. The Department is also working with local recyclers and scrap yards to obtain information on those who sell catalytic converters to them.

While any vehicle with a catalytic converter could potentially have them stolen, there are vehicles that are most recently targeted: Ford and Chevrolet full-size passenger vans, box trucks, and commercial vans, and the Toyota Prius, which has two catalytic converters. Virginia law makes it a Class 6 felony to break, injure, tamper, or remove a catalytic converter. Additionally, a person could be charged with a Class 1 misdemeanor to break, injure, tamper with or remove any part or parts of any vehicle.