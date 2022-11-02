Stafford hosting 2nd Annual Christmas Tree Lighting

Stafford County will host its Second Annual Christmas Tree Lighting at the Stafford Government Center campus on Friday, December 2, 2021. The public is invited to enjoy a time of fellowship and fun, including a visit from Santa, caroling, holiday music, and food trucks. New this year will be a European-style Christmas market with vendors and artisans.

Last year’s event drew over 2,000 people prompting Stafford County to establish the Christmas tree lighting as an annual event. This year’s event promises to be bigger and better to firmly establish the lighting as a Stafford County tradition.

Activities will take place in the parking lot of the George L. Gordon, Jr., Government Center, 1300 Courthouse Road, Stafford. The magic of the evening will include free horse-drawn carriage rides, holiday musical performances, artisans and crafters, family-friendly activities, a graham cracker house contest (pre-registration required), food vendors, and Santa.

Visitors may stop by any time after 6 p.m., but the lighting begins at 7:30 p.m. The rain date is Saturday, December 3, 2022.

For more information, visit staffordcountytreelighting.com or visit the Facebook event at www.fb.me/e/2pOMyY2QO.Stafford County Christmas Tree Lighting Invite from Stafford County Government on Vimeo.