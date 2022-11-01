Stafford County to close offices for Election Day November 8, 2022

Stafford offices, departments, facilities, and all courts will be closed on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, for Election Day. Both locations of the residential and commercial services of the R-Board/Regional Landfill (Eskimo Hill and Belman Road) will remain open.
The following offices and facilities will remain open:
- Fire and Rescue Information (540) 658-4400
- Emergency 911
- Sheriff’s Office Information (540) 658-4400
- Emergency 911
- Magistrate (540) 659-2968
All outdoor parks are open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.